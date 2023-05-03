Man shot dead in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified gunman opened fire on them in Miranshah Bazar, police said on Tuesday. They said that an unknown armed man barged into a hotel located in Miranshah Bazar and opened on two persons, whose names could not be ascertained. As a result, a man was killed while another sustained injuries.
