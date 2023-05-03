Sanjrani hails start of Dalbandin-Karachi air service

ISLAMABAD: PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat Tuesday met Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House and discussed matters related to PIA and making Pakistan National Airlines more active.

“Flight operations should be started to help in connecting with other cities/areas of the country. The introduction of flights from Dalbandin Balochistan will benefit the people of the backward region,” Senate chairman said.

Sanjrani said that initiation of Dalbandin-to-Karachi air service has been a long-standing demand of the local people for which steps should be taken while air service should be started between Karachi and Dalbandin through ATR aircraft.