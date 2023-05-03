King Charles to spearhead environmental cause as Commonwealth head

ISLAMABAD: Having actively advocated environmental protection and conservation for decades, Britain’s King Charles III, as the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, will push for actions on the growing climate crisis, says British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dalgleish.

“With climate change being one of world’s biggest existential threats, we should work together to reduce our carbon footprint and promote sustainable development and economic growth,” Dalgleish told ‘The News’ ahead of the coronation ceremony of the 73-year-old monarch in London.

It is reassuring to know that King Charles has been championing the cause of the environment for over 30 years, even before it became fashionable to do so. Now, he intends to project his energy and commitment to this issue into the Commonwealth to lead the way for its resolution, added the British High Commissioner.

Though Charles III became king immediately after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September, he will be formally crowned on May 6.

The British high commissioner said the coronation of King Charles was not just a celebration of tradition and pageantry but it was a chance to focus on the future of the Commonwealth as well.

He said the Commonwealth, a vibrant grouping of 56 developed and developing countries, could also play a key role in addressing global issues.

“Whether it’s promoting education and economic growth, addressing climate change or finding solutions to other challenges like poverty, inequality, conflicts and instability, we believe that by working together, we can create a better world for all,” he said.

Dalgleish insisted that the Commonwealth was not about imposing one country’s values on another and rather, it was about finding common ground, about shared values and interests.

He said the cultural and social connections existing between Commonwealth countries could foster understanding and cooperation to help address global challenges.

“The Commonwealth may not be directly relevant to every individual in every member country but it does provide a framework for cooperation and opportunities for young people and businesses, as well as, cultural and social connections that can be beneficial for all members,” he said.

The British envoy said 2023 was the year of youth for the Commonwealth of Nations with young people being encouraged to get together, talk, learn from each other, and form bonds.

It was another great opportunity for young Pakistanis to get involved and make a difference.

The British high commissioner also said that over 1,000 Commonwealth scholars had studied in the UK, and many more were currently enrolled in Commonwealth scholarship programmes.

He said the Commonwealth provided member countries with a great platform to work together to improve mutual trade and investment to create jobs, increase economic growth, and reduce poverty.

“The UK has invested heavily in education in Pakistan with over 900 million pounds spent over the last 10 years to improve the quality of education for over 5.8 million children, including 2.1 million girls. This is just one example of the many positive impacts that the Commonwealth can have on its members,” he said.

The envoy said he would host a coronation ball at his residence on May 6 with a focus on young people, while the next day, the high commission would carry out the “Big Help Out” programme to promote volunteering among people to make a difference in society.

“We [high commission] will be identifying the Commonwealth’s Corner on the premises, cleaning it up, and planting 56 trees, one for each Commonwealth member, with the help of volunteers,” he said.