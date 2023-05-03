Corruption in Haj operation to be dealt with under Saudi law: Talha

ISLAMBAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood Tuesday assured the National Assembly that any official of Pakistan government if found involved in corruption during the Haj operation would be punished as per Shariah and Saudi law.

Responding to a point of order in the House from Shagufta Jumani of PPP, the minister said it would be his endeavor to ensure that the whole Haj operation remained transparent.

Talha said he had worked for two months for Haj arrangement and also visited Saudi Arabia on his own expenses and would visit the kingdom again.

“I paid my own air ticket and for hotel stay,” he said, adding that he never received any money from the government in any capacity.

The minister said the government would have to pay $24 million in Saudi Arabia if it did not timely surrender the quota of 8,000 people.

“We have not received applications due to which we have to surrender this quota but still we are ready to receive more applications,” he said. To a question about arranging special short duration flights for parliamentarians, their families and other VVIPs, the minister he would arrange meetings with the airlines but there would be no VIP treatment of the parliamentarians.

“These may be short duration but not VVIP flights. You will have to stay there like other Pakistani pilgrims,” he said, adding Pakistani officials would not be there to look after the VVIPs. Talha said there would also be no free Haj at all. The minister said he was hiring buildings for 1900 to 2300 Riyals per pilgrim whereas same buildings were hired for 2600 Riyals in 2019.

“I will also present a comparison in this regard later,” he said.