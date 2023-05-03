Cabinet body takes up summary to amend PTA rules today

LAHORE: The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) is going to consider a summary for amendment to Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996, including PTA Chairman and Member (Appointment and Qualification) Rules, 2013.

The Federal Cabinet has already approved creation of new post of Member Administration in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), besides raising age limit from 57 to 61. According to documents available with The News, the government has approved the summary for accommodating the amendment in Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996 including PTA Chairman and Member (Appointment and Qualification) Rules, 2013 for the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) within three days, with a direction to complete hiring and selection through advertisement in 30 days. The amendment in Telecom Act has been placed on the agenda of CCLC meeting to be held Thursday (today).

With addition of member administration, the number of PTA posts will rise four. The PTA already has member finance, member technical and compliance and member enforcement.

The Telecom Act specifies that decisions of the authority will be taken by majority of its members and government is now all set to amend the act to give a casting vote to the xhairman in case of a tie.

The Cabinet Division has already advertised the post of Member Administration three weeks back, prior to the amendment of Act and Rules. Interestingly, the vacant post of Member Technical was advertised in January 2023 and the process of hiring has not yet been completed.

Chairman, Pakistan Telecom Access Providers Association (PTAPA), Dr. Shahid Alvi talking To The News said that the telecom industry was critical of PTA’s performance in last 4 years, believed that adding another top-level post of Member Administration and giving casting vote to Chairman is not a precedent followed by any regulator in Pakistan including PEMRA, SECP, CCP, NEPRA, OGRA, etc., and it would also add regulatory expenses of PTA which are extracted from telecom operators in form of regulatory fees.

He said the telecom sector revenues to regulatory expenses ratio of PTA and TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) shows that PTA’s expenses are 16.8 times higher than of TRAI in 2022. The industry believes that the government’ s austerity Committee’s approval of creation of new post of Member Administration PTA is in stark contrast to country’s current fiscal situation and PTA’s existing high-cost structure would further exacerbate this situation, he added. It is being discussed among the industry that an influential who is recently retired from government has already been chosen to be appointed as Member and then elevated as Chairman of the telecom apex regulator, he added.

Attempts were made to get version from Minister of Information and Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, but his phone was not responding. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Minister said that he was out of country to perform Umrah. On question why the government increased the age limit to 61 years from 57 years cap to favour someone, he said that the minister can answer to this who will be returning after May 8.

In an earlier story on the issue, a spokesperson for the ministry had told The News that a new position of member administration was necessitated to better organise administrative matters of the PTA.