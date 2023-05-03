Asad serves notice on Siraj for defamation, libel

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has served a notice on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq for his ‘unfounded defamatory and libelous claims that the money of a few including our client are deposited and lying in the foreign banks’.

In the notice, Asad pleaded that the JI chief should better tender an unqualified, unconditional, meaningful apology in a press conference addressed in the equal and similar manner as it was done at the time of leveling false allegations within a period of 14 days from the date of issuance of the notice in writing.

Otherwise, the notice reads, “Our client shall be constrained to bring lawful actions against you in appropriate forums and manners both in the civil and criminal jurisdictions. My lawyers have sent legal notice to Siraj for making a false accusation that I have wealth abroad. Either he will publicly apologise or he will be taken to the court,” Asad said.

Asad said the JI chief should also publicly declare who provided him with the false information.

It was stated that while holding a press conference on 28-02-2023, Siraj hinted at Asad saying intentionally and willfully that the ‘money of few including our client is deposited and lying in the foreign banks’.

“You also claimed that such people including our client is amongst those who have deposited 170 billion and according to you that too in his personal account; therefore, 18 people having accounts with the deposit over 4000 billion (currency is not specified). You also claimed falsely said that our client (Asad) is included in the people who have surprised you how they earn their money… the money which you have claimed attaching with the name of our client in highly scandalous manner while saying is ill-gotten,” the notice says.

However, it was said that Asad had been a tax payer since 1984-85, who worked for Exxon chemical Pakistan from 1985 to 1989, ExxonMobil in Canada 1989-91, Hong-Kong Shanghai Bank from 1984 to 1985 and Engro Corporation from 1991 to 2012.

“When he (Asad) returned to Pakistan in 1991, he brought every single dollar back to the motherland and since then he never had any account or any asset even worth one dollar outside Pakistan,” the notice reads.

Therefore, Asad said he would initiate multiple legal actions and proceedings against the JI chief in relevant courts.

Separately, speaking an Eid Milan party here, Asad Umar said during one year of the ‘fascist’ government, the workers of PTI Islamabad region had created a new history of resistance. The event was held in honour of the workers released from jails.