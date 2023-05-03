Two found dead

LAHORE: Two persons were found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man was found dead lying near Taxali Chowk and a 30-year-old man was recovered dead from Shahi Mohalla.
Police claimed that both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.
Man shot dead: A 30-year-old man was shot dead during a fight between two groups in Liaqatabad police area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Umair died on the spot. The accused involved in the murder escaped from the scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue.
ISLAMABAD: “As we approach the Global Stocktake at COP28, I see global records being broken by climate change, while...
LAHORE: The Customs Intelligence has seized 41,883 bags of Urea Fertilizer and 44,957 bags of sugar.Dr Tahir Qureshi,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and...
SWAT: The Pakistan Army has constructed a 100 feet long steel bridge in Bahrain, Swat. It was inaugurated by the IG...
Incheon, South Korea: Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa on Tuesday said the bank would maintain its...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has set May 4 as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate...