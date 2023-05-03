Two found dead

LAHORE: Two persons were found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man was found dead lying near Taxali Chowk and a 30-year-old man was recovered dead from Shahi Mohalla.

Police claimed that both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. The Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Man shot dead: A 30-year-old man was shot dead during a fight between two groups in Liaqatabad police area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Umair died on the spot. The accused involved in the murder escaped from the scene. The police shifted the body to the morgue.