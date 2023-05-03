Eight die in road accidents

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,033 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,106 were injured. Out of this, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 522 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

11 unclaimed bodies buried: Edhi Foundation buried 11 unclaimed bodies in Saggian graveyard here Tuesday. According to the spokesman for Edhi Foundation, three unidentified bodies were recovered from Qila Gujar Singh, two from the jurisdiction of Railways police, and one each from Bhatti Gate, Naseerabad, Wahdat Colony, Dharampura, Shafiqabad, and Manawan.