Teachers concerned over election duties

LAHORE: An emergent meeting of the Executive Council of the Academic Staff Association, GC University was held here Tuesday in which the participants expressed concern over GCU faculty duties in the upcoming elections.
The ASA elected representatives took stock of the prevailing situation, and they expressed serious concern over providing the names of GCU faculty for the duties in the upcoming elections. The GCU-ASA Executive Body demanded the HED and the Punjab government to either withdraw the letter or immediately entitle the teachers and employees for the 15 percent special allowance; otherwise, the university faculty will not perform election duty under any circumstances. The members of the executive body referred to a letter issued by the HED on April 4 Ref No: (SO Univ.1-4/2022) under which university teachers and non-teaching staff were declared non-government employees and deprived of a 15 percent special allowance.
