Man arrested after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into palace grounds

LONDON: A man has been arrested outside Bucking ham Palace on Tuesday after allegedly throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds. Officers detained the man at around 7pm after he approached the gates of the palace in central Lon don and allegedly threw a number of items into the grounds. The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said. Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, the force added. Spe cialists attended and, following an assessment, a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution. Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. “There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public. “Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.” —AFP