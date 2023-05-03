Sudan warring parties agree ‘in principle’ to seven-day truce

KHARTOUM: Warring generals in Sudan have agreed “in principle” to a seven-day ceasefire, the government of neighbouring South Sudan said on Tuesday, after regional envoys denounced repeated violations of previous truces.

Diplomatic efforts have intensified to end more than two weeks of war in Africa´s third-largest country as warnings multiply about a “catastrophic” humanitarian crisis. More than 430,000 people have already been forced to flee their homes, the United Nations said.

Hundreds of others have been killed and thousands wounded. Sudan´s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), “have agreed in principle for a seven-day truce from May 4th to 11th,” the South Sudanese foreign ministry in Juba said in a statement.

Multiple truces agreed since fighting began on April 15 have been repeatedly violated, including one announced by South Sudan early in the war. Witnesses reported renewed air strikes and anti-aircraft fire in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The repeated violations sparked criticism earlier on Tuesday at a meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, of the Extended Mechanism on the Sudan Crisis which brought together African, Arab, UN and other representatives.

The two generals have agreed to truces -- the latest one on Sunday -- yet “continue fighting and shelling the city”, said Ismail Wais, of the northeast African bloc IGAD which includes Sudan and South Sudan.

“Our priority today is to have the ceasefire prolonged and respected, then to ensure humanitarian assistance,” African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said, opening the meeting.

The later agreement of the week-long truce came in a phone conversation South Sudan´s President Salva Kiir had with the warring parties as part of IGAD´s initiative for a pause in fighting, Juba´s foreign ministry said.

“We´ll have to see whether this is accepted by all the parties and whether it´s implemented by the forces on the ground,” said Farhan Haq, the UN chief´s deputy spokesman. Kenyan President William Ruto said earlier that the conflict had reached “catastrophic levels” and finding ways to provide humanitarian relief “with or without a ceasefire” was imperative.

The UN refugee agency said more than 100,000 people were estimated to have fled to Sudan´s neighbours. Despite the dire humanitarian needs, on Tuesday the UN said its 2023 aid appeal for Sudan was $1.5 billion short. But some relief has been arriving in the country.