Braverman is wrong, must apologise to Pakistanis, says Sadiq Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan. — Photo by author

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on Home Secretary Suella Braverman to withdraw her racist comments and apologise for falsely linking Pakistani men with sex grooming.

Suella Braverman has been widely condemned for her comments alleging against facts that “what’s clear is that what we’ve seen is a practice whereby vulnerable white English girls, sometimes in care, sometimes who are in challenging circumstances, being pursued and raped and drugged and harmed by gangs of British Pakistani men who’ve worked in child abuse rings or networks.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News, twice elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that Conservative MP and Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said that “sex predators are Pakistanis but this is factually incorrect and goes against the findings of the Home Office report which said in an independent report that majority of those involved in sex grooming are white Britons”.

The London mayor said that there was a huge problem with the Home Secretary’s falsehood as many people will think that “every Pakistani is involved in this”. Sadiq Khan accused the Home Secretary of doing “dog whistle politics”.

He said “it’s important that we educate people and don’t generalise on the basis of religion and colour.” Asked by Geo News if he supported demand by call by hundreds of organisations and communities for the Home Secretary to withdraw her comments and apologise for the offence she has caused, Sadiq Khan called on the Home Secretary to withdraw her comments and apologise.

He said “these remarks are dangerous and factually incorrect.” Faith leaders, community groups, professional forums and activists have come together to issue unprecedented condemnation of the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s racist, Islamophobic, irresponsible and divisive rhetoric on child sexual exploitation linking it with Pakistanis.The Home Secretary’s racist and inflammatory comments from a series of interviews have been labelled as “inflammatory and divisive rhetoric that is sensationalist and contradicts her own department’s evidence”.

Pakistani organisations have been joined by British Nigerian, British Indian, British Bengali and others in mounting condemnation of the Home Secretary, arguing that the Home Secretary’s rhetoric overlooks the impact “cuts in public sector and community services under the current government have had on young people increasing their vulnerability”.