Trump groped me on flight, woman tells US civil trial

NEW YORK: A woman told a New York civil trial on Tuesday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her on a flight in the United States in the late 1970s.

Jessica Leeds recounted the alleged attack while testifying in the writer E. Jean Carroll´s rape and defamation lawsuit against the ex-president. Trump denies all allegations of sexual assault and has never been criminally prosecuted over any such claims.

Leeds told Manhattan´s federal court that Trump put his hand up her skirt in the business class section of a flight to New York in 1978 or 1979. “There was no conversation. It was like out of the blue,” said Leeds, now 81.

“He was trying to kiss me, grabbing my breasts,” she added. Leeds first made the allegation in an interview with the New York Times weeks before the 2016 election that sent Trump to the White House.

Some dozen women came forward accusing Trump of sexual misconduct in the run-up to the vote. Leeds went public with the accusation after Trump refuted sexual assault allegations during a presidential debate with Hillary Clinton. “I was furious because he was lying,” Leeds recalled.