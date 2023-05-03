China FM meets Myanmar junta chief: military

YANGON: China´s foreign minister met Myanmar´s junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet the country´s top general since a coup more than two years ago.

Myanmar has been riven by violence since the putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi´s government in February 2021. China is a major ally and arms supplier of the internationally isolated junta and has refused to condemn the military takeover.

China “stands with Myanmar on the international stage”, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, according to a Burmese-language statement from the junta´s information department. China´s foreign ministry did not offer any immediate comment following the meeting.

Qin -- the most senior Chinese official to meet Min Aung Hlaing in Myanmar since the coup -- will remain in the country until Thursday, according to the junta. Myanmar state media footage showed the Chinese official being received by Min Aung Hlaing in a meeting hall decked with gold curtains and red wallpaper.

The two discussed “diplomatic relations, friendly cooperation, the recent situation in Myanmar, border trade, investments and cooperation on energy and electricity”, the junta statement said.