Portugal seizes 4.2 tonnes of cocaine

LISBON: Portuguese authorities seized 4.2 tonnes of cocaine packed among bananas on a cargo ship destined for several European countries, law enforcement officials said on Tuesday.

The cocaine entered Portuguese territory on board an Italian-flagged ship in the port of Setubal, located 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Lisbon. The “highly pure” cocaine has an estimated value of more than 100 million euros ($109 million), said Vitor Ananias, a coordinator for the Portuguese judicial police.