HK cuts elected seats on municipal bodies

HONG KONG: Hong Kong dramatically slashed the number of elected seats in its local district councils on Tuesday, effectively gutting the city´s last remaining set of democratic institutions. The change is part of a widespread crackdown by Beijing on political freedoms in Hong Kong following massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.
The last elections for Hong Kong´s district councils were held at the peak of those demonstrations and returned a landslide win for the city´s pro-democracy bloc. But city leader John Lee announced on Tuesday that directly elected seats to the councils will be cut from more than 90 percent to 20 percent to ensure they are controlled by Beijing loyalists.
