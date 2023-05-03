Kenyan pastor to face terrorism charges over cult massacre

MALINDI, Kenya: A Kenyan cult leader accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death will face terrorism charges over the deaths of more than 100 people found buried in mass graves, prosecutors said after a court hearing on Tuesday.
The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of mass graves last month near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre.”
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who set up the Good News International Church in 2003 and is accused of inciting followers to starve to death “to meet Jesus,” appeared in the dock in Malindi.
