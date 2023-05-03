US troops sent to Mexico border for migrant surge

WASHINGTON: The United States will deploy 1,500 additional troops to the border with Mexico, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, ahead of an expected surge of migrants when Covid-era restrictions are lifted next week.

The Title 42 programme, introduced under president Donald Trump to use pandemic measures to expel people crossing without migration documents, will end on May 11. With the easing of coronavirus regulations -- including Monday´s decision to lift vaccination requirements for inward travelers -- President Joe Biden´s administration can no longer apply Title 42 for border controls.

“For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support,” spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The deployment will add to 2,500 troops already assisting the US Border Patrol and other agencies poised for the long-forecast jump in border crossers. The Department of Homeland Security stressed that the military personnel will not be involved in law enforcement, but instead will help in backup activities like border monitoring, IT services and warehouse support.