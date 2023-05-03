Nearly 300 arrested in US-Europe dark web drug bust

THE HAGUE: A multi-continental crackdown has halted a major “dark web” drugs marketplace, with international police arresting 288 suspects and recovering more than 50 million euros ($54.8 million) in cash and virtual currency, Europol said on Tuesday.

The operation called SpecTor by US, British, Brazilian and European law enforcement also netted almost a tonne of drugs and 117 firearms, Europe´s policing agency said. “In an operation coordinated by Europol and involving nine countries, law enforcement have seized the illegal dark web marketplace ´Monopoly Market´ and arrested 288 suspects involved in buying or selling drugs on the dark web,” the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.

“A number of these suspects were considered high-value targets,” it said. The sting followed a successful 2021 operation by German police which saw it seize the Monopoly Market´s criminal infrastructure.

“Europol has been compiling intelligence packages based on troves of evidence provided by the German authorities,” Europol said. “These target packages, created by cross-matching and analysing the collected data and evidence served as the basis for hundreds of national investigations,” it said. “As a result, 288 vendors and buyers who engaged in tens-of-thousands of sales of illicit goods were arrested across Europe, Britain, the United States and Brazil,” Europol said.