Israeli strikes on Syria kill seven, knock out Aleppo airport

BEIRUT: Israeli strikes on north Syria´s Aleppo province overnight killed four Syrian officers and three Iran-backed fighters, putting the area´s international airport out of service, a war monitor reported on Tuesday.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hizbullah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli missiles targeted “the Aleppo international airport area and the Nayrab military airfield area” nearby late on Monday, reporting explosions at both facilities and “severe damage”. Strikes “completely destroyed” a munitions depot in the Nayrab airfield area, killing four Syrian army officers and “three pro-Iran foreign fighters”, said the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a vast network of sources on the ground, raising the toll from four dead.