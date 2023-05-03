UK nurse denies murdering babies in trial questioning

LONDON: A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at the UK hospital where she worked denied on Tuesday ever trying to harm them, as she gave evidence at her trial.

Lucy Letby, 33, who is also accused of attempting to kill another 10 babies in the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

She has been on trial at Manchester Crown Court for the past seven months but entered the witness box for the first time to face questions about the spate of deaths in 2015 and 2016. Confirming she had cared for hundreds of babies during that period, she was asked by her lawyer, Ben Myers, if she ever wanted to hurt them.