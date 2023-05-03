Bodies found in Oklahoma search for missing teens

WASHINGTON: A mystery over the identities of seven bodies found in a home in rural Oklahoma began to dissipate on Tuesday as authorities called off a search for a convicted sex offender and two missing teenage girls.

While the circumstances of the homicides remained unclear, authorities believed the missing girls were in a home belonging to Jesse McFadden, 39, a felon rapist. The bodies found in Henryetta, a small town south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, have not yet been formally identified. But authorities believe that Jesse McFadden and the two girls, ages 14 and 16, are among the victims.

“We think we found everything we were looking for this morning,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said at a news conference Monday, referring to a “tragedy.” One woman, Janette Mayo, said on Tuesday on Facebook that her daughter and three grandchildren were also among the victims, in addition to the two teens.