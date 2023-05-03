Cop injured cleaning his gun

A police constable was injured when his gun went off accidentally in the early hours of Tuesday in Baldia Town’s Jungle School area.

According to the Ittehad police, Faizaan Ameen accidentally shot himself while cleaning his pistol at a house. The bullet hit him in the chest, but fortunately he was quickly transported to the Civil Hospital where his condition was declared stable. Ameen, 28, is currently posted at the Baldia Town police station.