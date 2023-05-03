Cop injured cleaning his gun

A police constable was injured when his gun went off accidentally in the early hours of Tuesday in Baldia Town’s Jungle School area.
According to the Ittehad police, Faizaan Ameen accidentally shot himself while cleaning his pistol at a house. The bullet hit him in the chest, but fortunately he was quickly transported to the Civil Hospital where his condition was declared stable. Ameen, 28, is currently posted at the Baldia Town police station.
The body of a child who had died after falling into a nullah in Orangi Town a day earlier was recovered on Tuesday....
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the province has produced a bumper wheat crop of 3.6 million...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed the acting Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology vice...
As we mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the theme “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of...
An anti-terrorism court has sentenced four men, including a senior police official, to life imprisonment for...
A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Lyari on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Saleem, son of Bashir, was transported...