Body of child who drowned in Orangi nullah found

The body of a child who had died after falling into a nullah in Orangi Town a day earlier was recovered on Tuesday. The tragic accident took place on Monday when a man, along with his wife and their two-and-a-half-years-old son, Azan, rode his motorcycle into the drain in Benazir Colony. The man didn’t suspect it was a drain as it was overflowing.

Residents of the area rescued the husband and wife, but they were unable to find the child. They then called in rescue services, whose divers together with personnel of a welfare organisation started a search, but in vain. The efforts were discontinued at midnight.

After a protest by family members, other relatives and residents, the rescue and welfare organisations, with the help of the government machinery, restarted the operation on Tuesday morning. With the help of heavy machinery, a bridge across the drain was broken to facilitate the search for the child.

The affected family lives in Bihar Colony in Orangi Town. The family took away the child’s body without medico-legal formalities. This was the second incident to occur in Karachi on Monday when a teenage boy fell into an open drain in New Karachi. He was identified as 13-year-old Farhanullah. After hearing his cries for help, people gathered and pulled the boy out of the drain, but he could not be saved. The boy was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The family took the body with them without allowing medico-legal formalities. The teenager was a resident of Ashraf Goth in New Karachi.

A similar incident had occurred during last year’s monsoon rains when a couple along with their minor child had fallen into an open drain in Shadman Town. Luckily, the head of the family, namely Danish, who was on a motorcycle, had been rescued, but his wife and child died. The woman’s body was fished out, but the body of the two-and-a-half-month-old baby, Azlan, was never found.