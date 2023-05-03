PPP leadership deserves full credit for bumper wheat crop in Sindh: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the province has produced a bumper wheat crop of 3.6 million metric tonnes and the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party deserves full credit for this achievement in the farm sector.

He stated this as he along with provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla was talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday. The ministers told the media persons that this year’s bumper wheat crop was 200,000 metric tonnes, more than the production of the essential food crop last year in the province.

They said that this year’s wheat procurement target of the government was 1.4 million metric tonnes, and out of it 750,000 metric tonnes of wheat had already been procured by the food department. They said the wheat procurement target of the government would be achieved in the month of May.

They said the government had been continuing with the supply of wheat to the flour mills in Karachi as per its commitment. They added that that till the present day, the government would achieve its target of supplying 500,000 bags of wheat to the flour mills in the first stage.

Memon said the PPP’s leadership deserved the credit for setting Rs4,000 per 40kg as the procurement price of wheat in the current year in order to ensure food security in the country. He recalled that other provinces had opposed the decision of the Sindh government of setting a higher wheat procurement price this year.

He said the Sindh government in order to avert any food crisis had imposed a ban on interprovincial movement of wheat and Sindh’s borders with other provinces had been sealed for the purpose. He said the government would withdraw the ban after achieving the wheat procurement target.

Memon said that prior to 2007 Pakistan used to import wheat. Later on, due focus was given to the agriculture sector after the PPP came into power in 2008 and Pakistan became self-sufficient in the production of wheat, enabling the government to export the essential crop.