Acting Fuuast VC’s plea for extension in tenure dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed the acting Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast) vice chancellor’s petition seeking an extension in his tenure until the appointment of a permanent VC.

Mohammad Ziauddin said in his petition that he had been appointed acting VC of Fuuast for a specified period, and that the term had expired on April 2. Ziauddin said that on April 10 the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training had issued a notification restraining him from exercising any administrative and financial powers with effect from April 2, making it clear that any exercise of such powers beyond the date would be deemed illegal.

His counsel said the impugned notification was illegal because the senate is the only authority to appoint a VC. He said the official respondents were deliberately violating the law. He pointed out that the respondents were not finalising the recommendations of the senate, they were not appointing the senate members and they were delaying the matter of appointing a regular VC as well as ignoring the recommendations about the extension in the petitioner’s tenure.

The court was requested to declare the impugned notification unlawful and direct Fuuast to extend the tenure of the petitioner until the completion of the process of appointing a regular VC.

An SHC division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, asked the petitioner’s counsel what the right of the petitioner was to perpetuate the relevant office and what fundamental right of the petitioner was being infringed upon by the impugned notification.

The counsel failed to satisfy the court, which then said that it is an admitted fact that the petitioner was made acting VC for a specific period, and that period expired on April 2. The court said the impugned notification had recognised the same and precludes the petitioner from exercising any power not conferred thereupon, adding that the counsel has been unable to demonstrate any right of the petitioner to perpetuate his office after the cessation of his tenancy.

The court said the petition was found to be misconceived and dismissed it by imposing a cost of Rs10,000 to be deposited in the SHC Clinic Fund within a week. The court added that if the cost is not paid, the petitioner’s CNIC may be suspended.