Man shot dead in Lyari

A 40-year-old man was shot dead in Lyari on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Saleem, son of Bashir, was transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi after police and rescuers arrived at the scene. Kalakot police said the man had been unemployed and addicted to drugs, according to statements provided by his family members. It was still unclear whether the shooting was a targeted killing or a result of some other circumstance.