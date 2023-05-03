The News staff member killed in road accident

A staff member of The News International was killed by a recklessly driven water tanker on Korangi Road on Tuesday, according to the Defence police. SHO Shoaib Rehman said Salman Mahmood, 50, was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Mahmood, a resident of Federal B Area Block 15, was riding his motorbike to work when a speeding tanker hit him near the Akhtar Colony signal, and also rammed into a rickshaw, injuring its two passengers.

The SHO said the tanker driver escaped from the site of the accident, adding that the vehicle has been impounded and the search for the culprit is under way.

Mahmood had been working in the editorial department of The News International as a layout assistant. He had been with the Jang Group since 1991. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His funeral prayers were offered at a local mosque, following which he was buried at a graveyard in the area.

A dedicated worker

Condolence messages started pouring in after news of Mahmood’s death broke. His colleagues remembered him as the humblest and the most down-to-earth person at The News.

Supplements Editor Sheher Bano, who worked with him for 28 years, remembered him as a very dedicated and quiet worker. She said that despite being a senior employee, he maintained a low profile.

“He had an extremely quiet personality,” she said, adding that despite working for so many years, they never had even a minor dispute. She said he was an expert page-maker who was always quietly engaged in his work. She also remembered the times they had to stay overnight to continue working on special supplements of The News, saying he never complained even then. Sometimes, she said, some minor changes had to be done in the finalised supplement pages, but he never complained.