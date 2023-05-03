Unanimous resolution calls for completion of Sindh Assembly’s five-year term

The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that its present house should be allowed to complete its five-year constitutional term, and later a caretaker government should be formed in the province as per the constitution to conduct the general elections.

The resolution, presented by ruling Pakistan Peoples Party Burhan lawmaker Chandio, stated: “The current assembly has performed its constitutional obligations in a befitting manner and represented the people of Sindh effectively, raising issues of public importance and guiding the government in finding solutions. It is therefore resolved that the current assembly should complete its tenure of five years starting from 13.08.2018, and thereafter upon completion of its tenure, the caretaker government should be constituted as provided under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution to ensure free and fair elections, as stipulated in Article 224(1) of the Constitution.”

Speaking on his resolution, Chandio said that general elections should be held in the country in a timely fashion after letting the provincial legislature complete its constitutional term.

Speaking in the house, Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial assembly had worked well to meet the expectations of the people of the province and the house would complete its five-year constitutional term.

He said he would seek advice from the members of the house if there was any need to dissolve the provincial assembly prematurely. He mentioned that the assembly every year passed the provincial government’s budget in addition to adopting a number of resolutions on issues of public importance.

Shah informed the house that the constitution called for the completion of the five-year constitutional term of an assembly. He conceded that the constitution also empowered the chief minister to send advice for prematurely dissolving the assembly, but such a recommendation shouldn’t be sent at someone’s whim. “It is our desire that the assembly should complete its five-year term,” he said.

Without naming Imran Khan, the CM said two provincial assemblies in the country had been prematurely dissolved at the direction of a person, but later it had come to the fore that this person (Khan) had taken such a step on the advice of someone else.

He said PTI leaders didn’t talk about the issue of holding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after “premature dissolution of the assembly there”. He criticised the demand put forth by PTI leaders in talks with the coalition government that the rest of the assemblies in the country should be dissolved prior to their five-year term.

The CM said the PTI’s lawmakers after the acceptance of their resignations had come up with the version that they hadn’t tendered their resignations in the first instance. He said the speakers of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had now pleaded in the court that their assemblies should be restored.

He resented that no one among the PTI leadership had gone to meet Pervaiz Elahi in order to express solidarity with the former Punjab CM after a raid had been conducted to arrest him.

Shah assured the concerned lawmakers that he would first come to the house to seek its advice if he was compelled to exercise his power of early dissolution of the assembly. He said that if the national interests mandated, then he would take the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly before the completion of its term, but prior to taking such a step he would come to the house for consultation.

He predicted that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister. He urged the house to unanimously pass the resolution. After the unanimous adoption of the resolution, the house was adjourned till Friday.