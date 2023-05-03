‘Pak-Kazakh varsities partnership to benefit students’

Partnership of Pakistani universities with Kazakhstan universities and businesses will give universities both access to more resources to fund their research and diversify their research areas.

According to a press release, this was stated by Dr Nadeem Ahmad Bhatti, VC of a private university in his address to Pak-Kazakhstan Alumni Forum. He said engaging with leading varsities in Kazakhstan would benefit students. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Mr Yerzhan Kistafin informed that there were over 100 universities in his country but some

varsities were ranked very high in the overall THE World University Rankings.