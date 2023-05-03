‘Operation against illegal structures to continue’

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that actions would be continued against encroachments and illegal constructions on parking areas.

The operation against encroachments and illegal constructions was carried out Tuesday. Teams of Town Planning Zone Five of LDA demolished six illegal properties situated in Defence Road, LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town while illegally constructed restaurants were demolished at Ada Plot and Main Boulevard Jubilee Town. Several shops were demolished for construction against the approved plan in LDA Avenue-1 F Block. Several owners of the demolished shops alleged that they had made their constructions with the ‘approval’ of the LDA officials who assured them that nothing would happen.