CM orders early arrest of robbers

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the slaying of three people due to dacoits firing in the Wazirabad area and directed that the arrest of the accused persons be ensured without delay.

To facilitate this, he emphasised the need to establish special teams dedicated to apprehending the culprits. Additionally, Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the aggrieved families and assured them that justice would be served.

Seeks report from RPO Multan

Caretaker chief minister sought a report from RPO Multan about the finding of three bodies in a Basti Malook house and directed to hold a comprehensive inquiry to probe the matter. He has also emphasised the importance of bringing the accused within the bounds of the law and ensuring that justice is served to the heirs.

Condoles loss of lives

Caretaker chief minister has conveyed his profound grief over the tragic demise of young tourists from the Ichhra area of Lahore, who lost their lives as their jeep plunged into the Neelum River. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, acknowledging the depth of their pain and sharing in their grief. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience and solace to the bereaved families during this difficult time.