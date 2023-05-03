Volunteers registration at LGs level launched

LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has launched a programme for registration of volunteers in Punjab. These volunteers will assist their relevant local governments for swiftly solving day-to-day civic problems of the people at local level.

Briefing media men about the details of the programme, Ibrahim Murad informed that the registration would be done at district level and a total of 10,000 volunteers would be registered all over Punjab. A link for this purpose was generated on Google. So far about 1,000 volunteers have got themselves registered for serving this national cause, he disclosed. He observed that this was the biggest volunteer registration programme in the history of Punjab under the vision of "Ab Baldia Aap Ki" (Municipality Now your own).

He said that the volunteers who joined the programme would help to ensure cleanliness in their localities. They will also play their role in the improvement of health facilities provided by local bodies besides working for the beautification of their areas, through tree plantation and other such activities. They will also make efforts for timely completion of the ongoing development projects in their areas. They will organise sports competitions, cultural programmes and recreational activities at local level, the minister informed. He revealed that the services of the volunteers participating in the programme would duly acknowledged.