Wednesday May 03, 2023
4,000 drivers ticketed for driving without licence

By Our Correspondent
May 03, 2023

LAHORE:City traffic police Tuesday issued fine tickets to 4,000 drivers over driving vehicles without licences.

More than 22,000 citizens with learner's permits and more than 6,000 citizens driving on expired licences were warned. Action was taken against 213 drivers for driving public service vehicles and 110 drivers for driving heavy vehicles, including trailers on LTV licence.