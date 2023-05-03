Tribute paid to late Abdul Sattar Niazi

Speakers at a seminar paid glowing tributes to late religious scholar and political leader Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi for his struggle against the military dictators for the restoration and supremacy of democracy and enforcement of Nizam-e-Mustafa (PBUH) in the country.

They were speaking at the seminar to mark the 20th death anniversary of Maulana Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, former president of Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP), organised by JUP Lahore here Tuesday. The seminar was presided over by JUP Supreme Council Chairman Allama Qari M Zawar Bahadur.