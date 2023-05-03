Decent wages

The chief organizer of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has stated that the minimum wage in the country should be Rs40,000 per month. This is a laudable suggestion especially in view of unprecedented inflation in the country where it is extremely difficult for the downtrodden to afford pulses and vegetables in the current minimum wage of Rs25,000 per month. There are some places where employers pay less than Rs25,000 per month.
Since PM Shehbaz Sharif is ruling the country as prime minister, implementing Rs40,000 per month as the minimum wage should not be a difficult task. The PDM-led coalition government must convert Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s suggestion into reality to win the hearts of poor people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
