Failed show

Last week on Friday night, the nation saw how the police tried to arrest Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi but failed. That police officers broke down the front gate of Elahi’s residence was certainly bad optics for the government. Although I personally believe that anyone who violates the law should face the consequences, such badly organized attempts not only expose the vindictive mindset of the government but also damage the state’s writ – especially when the police and other law-enforcement agencies fail to make the required arrest.

If the police had to arrest Elahi from his house, they should have gone with full strength, equipped with up-to-date intelligence about the location of the accused. Such failures hurt the government’s image in the eyes of people.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad