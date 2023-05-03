Road to progress

Pakistan currently faces the worst economic crisis, which is leading the country to less production, business closures, downsizing, etc. While this situation is worrying people from all walks of life, there is a section that is directly involved and affected by it – the working class. These people do not have access to security, workplace facilities, timely wages, etc, which only worsens the situation. A troubled country like Pakistan has already been unable to create employment opportunities for most of its skilled workforce, leading to underemployment or brain drain. On top of that, it totally neglects its labourers. Things, however, can change.

With the implementation of appropriate short-term and long-term measures, the situation can gradually be reversed. Such steps may include the creation of adequate opportunities, training programmes to familiarize people with modern work culture and most importantly provisions of basic necessities. It is time we realized that the goal of a stable economy will always remain a dream unless we paid attention to the needs of the struggling working class.

Farah Rehman

Karachi