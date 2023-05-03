Another spell of intense rains

The province of Sindh was already affected by record-breaking monsoon rainfall in 2022. Several districts were flooded and ravaged. The flood-devastated victims are now in a state of fear and shock because they have been told that climate change may increase the intensity of rainfall in the already flood-ruined region in 2023. These people have had a traumatic experience with rains, and most of them have become ombrophobic. The government must take effective measures in Sindh and Balocistan to save people from the deadly consequences of above-normal rains.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad