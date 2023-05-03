Lucky Cement Q3 profit up 222pc

KARACHI: Lucky Cement on Tuesday reported a 222 percent increase in its quarterly earnings, due to a part sale of NutriCo Morinaga (Pvt) Ltd.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs30.212 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs9.378 billion during the same quarter last year.

The company skipped any pay out for this period. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs66.52 compared with Rs23.41 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs120.537 billion, compared with Rs111.196 billion a year earlier. The cost of sales decreased to Rs74.522 billion from Rs78.730 billion.

The company said it earned Rs8.911 billion on the partial disposal of NutriCo Morinaga (Pvt) Limited and Rs8.239 billion on the re-measurement of interest retained in NutriCo Morinaga (Pvt) Limited, which increased the profit margins.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, the company announced a net profit of Rs48.091 billion, up from Rs26.532 billion during the corresponding period last year. EPS for the nine months was recorded at Rs114.85 against Rs64.07.

The company in a statement said the remarkable increase in profit includes a gain on disposal made by Lucky Core Industries, a subsidiary company, of approximately 26.5 percent of the issued and paid-up share capital of NutriCo Morinaga (Pvt) Limited resulting in a gain of Rs17.2 billion.

Moreover, following the successful completion of the company’s first buy-back of 10.0 million shares, the company announced yet another buy-back of 23.8 million of its own shares. This buy-back plan is subject to obtaining the necessary approval from the members of the company. The primary objective behind this strategic move is to bolster the company’s valuations. By repurchasing its own shares, the company aims to optimise its capital structure and unlock additional value for its stakeholders.

This buy-back initiative showcases the company’s proactive approach to managing its financial resources, fostering investor confidence and reinforcing its commitment to maximising long-term shareholder value, said the statement.

A representative of Lucky Cement said, “Commencement of profitable operations of Lucky Electric Power Plant, part sale of Nutrico Morinaga, acquisition of Lotte Chemicals Pakistan, capacity expansion of 3.15 MT in cement, the addition of solar power plants for our own consumption and completion of share buyback were the major events in recent times for us.”