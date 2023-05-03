Gold touches Rs221,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold and silver touched another all-time high in the country on Tuesday as prices of both precious metals surged on account of economic uncertainty.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates touched the all-time high of Rs221,000/tola after an increase of Rs1,500/tola during the trade. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,286 to stand at Rs189,472.

In the international market, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,990/ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs130 to close at Rs2,730/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also increased by Rs111.45 to stand at Rs2,340.53. One analyst said that due to economic uncertainty in the country, people were investing in raw gold bars which affected the prices.