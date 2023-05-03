Rupee ends slightly weaker

KARACHI: The rupee lost a little ground to the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday as a result of rising demand for dollars by importers and lingering political uncertainty.

The rupee ended at 283.92 per dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 283.84.

“When the foreign exchange market reopened on Tuesday following Monday’s holiday for Labour Day, we noticed an uptick in the demand for dollars from importers. To settle their bills, the importers purchased dollars,” said the currency dealer.

However, the local unit rose 50 paisas to close at 289.50 per dollar in the open market. The rupee’s value increased due to improved supplies and decreased demand.

This month, analysts said that any agreement reached by political parties regarding the timing of elections and the development of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme could act as market catalysts.

As long as no triggers materialise, it is expected that the rupee would maintain its current pace. Anything that could confirm or jeopardise the re-engagement of the IMF will serve as the trigger, according to analysts.

The IMF programme is currently awaiting action. The IMF’s spring meetings last week in Washington made it abundantly clear that any country in debt distress must prioritise the sustainability of its external debt, and that nations like Pakistan must first make arrangements for their gross external financing needs before resuming their programmes.

Therefore, gaining the trust of external partners—in Pakistan’s case, friendly nations and multilateral lending institutions—should be the main goal. Politics are involved here. China and Saudi Arabia are sending out the impression that political stability and policy clarity are lacking.