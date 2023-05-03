US Fed begins rate talks that could herald end of hikes

Washington: The US Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day meeting on Tuesday morning to decide whether to raise its benchmark lending rate for a 10th -- and possibly final -- time to tackle rising prices.
The Fed has been on an aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes since March last year, rapidly raising rates to help target high inflation, which remains above its long-term target of two percent.
With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to raise its base rate a quarter-point on Wednesday, analysts will be looking for any "revisions to the forward guidance in its statement," Goldman Sachs´ chief US economist David Mericle wrote in a recent note to clients.
"We expect the Committee to signal that it anticipates pausing in June but retains a hawkish bias, stopping earlier than it initially envisioned because bank stress is likely to cause a tightening of credit," he said.
Futures traders also see a more than 95 percent chance that the Fed will raise its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, according to CME Group.
Such a move would bring the interest rate to between 5 and 5.25 percent -- its highest level since before the global financial crisis.
Like the Fed´s previous rate decision, the FOMC meeting on May 2 and 3 takes place shortly after one of the largest bank failures in American history.
First Republic´s failure on Monday beat Silicon Valley Bank´s (SVB) dramatic collapse to second place in the unenviable list of the largest commercial banking failures in US history.
In March, the Fed held off a larger rate hike, instead opting for a quarter-point rise amid a banking crisis unleashed by SVB´s collapse.
First Republic´s failure has not sent the same shockwaves throughout the financial markets -- despite some volatility in regional banking stocks -- and most analysts still expect the Fed to plow ahead with another quarter-point hike on Wednesday.
JPMorgan agreed to buy First Republic from federal regulators in a deal announced in the
early hours of Monday morning.
"I think this is going to stabilize the system, which is a good thing," JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in a call with reporters shortly after the deal was announced. The likelihood of the Fed giving firm guidance on a future pause is far from a done deal, according to some analysts.
"With inflation remaining stubbornly elevated, we expect the Committee to maintain a tightening bias and repeat the language from March," Deutsche Bank economists wrote in a recent note to clients.
