Govt raises LPG rates by Rs4.89/kg

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday increased the price of 11.8kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 57.70 for May 2023.

After the hike, a kilogram of LPG has gone up by Rs 4.89/kg and will be available at Rs 233.89/kg in May against the price of Rs229/kg in April. LPG is being used for cooking purposes in areas where piped natural gas is not available.

According to the OGRA notification the LPG prices for 11.8kg domestic cylinder has increased to Rs2759.89 for May 2023 against Rs2702.2 in April. The cost of domestic cylinders has increased by Rs57.70 over the previous month. Whereas, the price of the commercial cylinder (45.4kg) would go up by Rs222.49 and now be sold at Rs10,618.606 in May 2023 against the price of Rs10,397 in April 2023.

As per the Ogra calculation, the producer price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at 158,541.88/ton. This price included excise duty of Rs85/ton while excluding the petroleum levy of Rs4,669/ton, which is Rs 55.09 for 11.8kg cylinder. It will take the cost of the cylinder to Rs1925.89.

Prior to the imposition of an 18 percent general sales tax (GST), the producer price would be Rs163,210.88/ton, while the price of 11.8kg cylinder is Rs1925.89 per cylinder. Additionally, GST of 18 percent on 163,210.88/ton would be Rs 29,377.96/ton or 346.66 per 11.8kg cylinder.

Under this head, the producer price of Rs2,272.55/11.8kg cylinder has been worked out. The marketing/ distribution/ transportation margin has been set at Rs35,000 per ton (Marketing Margin of Rs17,000/ton, distribution margin of Rs10,000/ton and transportation margin of Rs8,000/ton) or Rs413 per cylinder.

It is to be noted that the consumers are being double-taxed, as they have to again pay 18 percent GST of Rs6,300/ton or Rs74.34 per 11.8 kg cylinder on the marketing/distribution margin of Rs35,000 per ton.

Meanwhile, chairman LPG Industries Association Irfan Khokhar claimed that the price of LPG can be reduced if the government follows their formula. He said the country was already facing a gas shortage and demanded of the government to deal with the LPG industry like it does with the LNG sector, where there are no taxes on it.

“If the government does so, then we can supply LPG to domestic consumers at less price than piped gas,” he claimed. LPG distributors have been paying over Rs6 billion per annum under the head of taxes. The government should waive taxes to ensure the provision of cheaper LPG to consumers during the winter season, said Khokhar.

Demanding the government to restart the operation of LPG production plant of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) in order to ensure the supply of cheaper LPG on a sustainable basis, Khokhar said that the closure of JJVL Jamshoro plant has incurred a loss of billions of rupees, in addition to a hike in LPG prices. This plant has been closed for the last 33 months. Pakistan’s Local LPG production is 2000 tons/day while demand is over 5000 tons/day.