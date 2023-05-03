Stocks close higher on strong corporate earnings, shares buyback

Stocks closed higher on Tuesday, as a slew of strong corporate earnings lifted market sentiments despite lingering worries over an economic slowdown, dealers said.

They said share buyback announcements by Lucky Cement Limited and Habib Bank Ltd’s sponsor also invited buying in the market. The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 346.79 points or 0.83 percent to close at 41,927.64 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,991.53 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,580.85 points.

“Stocks closed bullish led by blue-chip stocks as investors weigh corporate share buybacks announcements,” analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said. The KSE-30 index, however, fell by 44.91 points or 0.29 percent to close at 15,331.27 points. Traded shares dropped by 48 million shares to 220.030 million shares from 268.083 million shares.

The trading value decreased to Rs6.494 billion from Rs8.975 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.314 trillion from Rs6.289 trillion. Out of 357 companies active in the session, 179 closed in green, 152 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Analyst Muhammad Arbash at Topline Securities said the day kicked off on a positive note over surprised buyback by Habib Bank Limited Sponsor and Lucky Cement Limited’s second buyback “where both stocks closed at their respective upper circuits”.

“Further, investors’ interest also witnessed in UBL, ENGRO, DAWH and PKGS where these stocks cumulatively added 152 points to the index.” The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs1,300 to Rs20,600 per share, followed by Lucky Cement, which increased by Rs30.08 to Rs431.25 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs78.43 to Rs1,701.57 per share, followed by J.D.W. Sugar, which decreased by Rs26.85 to Rs331.15 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a positive session was observed at the market to kick-off the business week as another buyback of shares was announced by one of the largest conglomerates Lucky Cement Limited, igniting the investor confidence to push up the shares price to the upper circuit and keeping the entire cement sector in the limelight.

“As well as another positive announcement by Habib Bank Limited sponsors’ intention to acquire additional shares of HBL from the open market drove the bulls to take charge by changing the market sentiments.”

It said the benchmark index opened in the green zone and continued to trade with optimistic sentiments throughout the trading session, reaching an intraday high of 409.30 points.

Investor activity increased considerably as decent volumes were recorded across the board, with third-tier equities dominating the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+207.2 points), cement (+122.1 points), fertilizer (+49.5 points), inv. banks/ inv.cos./securities cos. (+23.4 points), and paper & board (+19.4 points).

Fauji Foods Ltd remained the volume leader with 22.595 million shares which closed higher by 43 paisas to Rs6.74 per share. It was followed by Silk Bank Ltd with 15.573 million shares, which closed higher by 9 paisas to Rs1.21 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Maple Leaf, TPL Properties, OLP Financial, Pak Refinery, WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Habib Bank and D.G.K. Cement. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts dropped to 63.277 million shares from 208.046 million shares.