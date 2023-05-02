 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
93 more Pakistanis from Sudan arrive in Islamabad

By APP
May 02, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A batch of 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived here at Islamabad airport on Monday via PIA flight PK754.

Earlier, 636 stranded Pakistanis returned home and reached Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Sudan via Jeddah on 5 special PAF flights till date. “Alhamdulilah, in next 24-48 hours, all of the nearly 1000 Pakistanis would be evacuated from Sudan”, a Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday said.