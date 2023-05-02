93 more Pakistanis from Sudan arrive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A batch of 93 Pakistani nationals from Port Sudan arrived here at Islamabad airport on Monday via PIA flight PK754.
Earlier, 636 stranded Pakistanis returned home and reached Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Sudan via Jeddah on 5 special PAF flights till date. “Alhamdulilah, in next 24-48 hours, all of the nearly 1000 Pakistanis would be evacuated from Sudan”, a Foreign Office spokesperson on Monday said.
LAHORE: LAHORE: The quite recent alleged audio tapes involving former Pakistani chief justice Saqib Nisar and former...
WASHINGTON: JPMorgan Chase & Co emerged as the winner of an auction of troubled First Republic Bank on Monday, in a...
LONDON/BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA: British-Pakistani formula racer Enaam Ahmed has achieved the highest-ever position for a...
Black marketing and smuggling of sugar cannot be prevented due to lack of complete data
Sources said the Commission had not placed an order for printing of the ballot papers, pictorial voters list and other...
In recent days, some audio clips have surfaced giving the impression that the sale and purchase of the PTI’s tickets