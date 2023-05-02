Sugar sale to be documented online

LAHORE: Under the federal government’s direction, an IT portal has been established to monitor every transaction of sugar sale in real-time, an official of the Punjab Food Department said on Monday. It is now binding on all sugar mills to upload the data of every transaction to make the whole process transparent.
Besides, the sugar mills will issue permits for the transportation of all shipments. Now a vehicle without a permit will have the consignment seized under the Punjab Sugar Supply Chain Management Order 2021.
According to official circles, sugar smuggling is not possible without collusion of the sugar mills. To plug this gap in the supply chain, the latest step would address the loopholes, as the authorities don’t know about the buyers.
Black marketing and smuggling of sugar cannot be prevented due to lack of complete data. Meanwhile, the federal government has also fixed the retail price of sugar at Rs98.82 per kg. The retail price of sugar has been fixed keeping in view the production cost. Steps are also being taken to implement the sugar price.
