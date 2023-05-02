PHC suspends PEDO chief removal on ECP’s orders

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has suspended removal of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Qazi Muhammad Naeem, from his office on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The CEO, in his petition to the court, had accused a member of the Election Commission of Pakistan of harbouring a personal grudge, claiming that the member tried to remove him from a statutory position. Qazi said he is the head of an independent energy organization that has nothing to do with politics and administration.

Refuting the allegations, an ECP official on the condition of anonymity told this correspondent that removing someone from any post during pre-election period is a normal process, which is done after due consideration of various factors, including complaints. The official ruled out personal involvement of any member of the Election Commission. He said that the official concerned could contact the Chief Election Commission and send his complaints.

The ECP spokesperson was contacted by The News but she did not send any official response on the matter till filing the story. The ECP’s letter to the KP government to remove the Chief Executive Officer from the statutory post has sparked controversy. The ECP letter issued on April, 12 says it has come to the knowledge of the Commission that Qazi Muhammad Naeem Chief Executive Officer of PEDO has political affiliation and is a politically motivated person. Being the CEO, he is influencing people of the Malakand Division where PEDO development projects are ongoing. The letter sent to Chief Secretary KP said in view of the above the Honorable Commission in the exercise of powers under section 5(4) of the Election Act, 2017 hereby direct that Qazi Muhammad Naeem CEO of PEDO be removed from the said post and a report in this regard may be submitted to the Commission.

The Special Secretary of Energy and Power Tashfeen Haider, while objecting to the orders of the ECP, sent a summary to the Chief Secretary. It sought to allow the Energy & Power Department to place the case before the provincial cabinet after giving an opportunity for a personal hearing by the policy board.

The CEO of PEDO Naeem Khan told this correspondent that PEDO has neither initiated any project in Malakand nor has employed anyone. It is utterly unfathomable how an engineering and power generation entity can have any political influence or the CEO could show any political affiliation to any political party. The former bureaucrat said section 5(4) of the Election Act, 2017 does not empower the ECP to remove someone from his position that too on a baseless and unexplained allegation. He approached the Peshawar High Court against the impugned order of ECP.

In his writ petition, the CEO of PEDO says that it is rather unfortunate that one of the worthy members of the Election Commission has a history with the petitioner and his organization relating to an employment matter, which is not explained in any further length here out of sheer respect of the exalted status of Election Commission and its members. Unfortunately, the grudge could not be forgotten which led to a colourable process at the ECP resulting in the issuance of the impugned letter No. F10(1)/2023-ELEC-II dated 11.04.2023 to the sheer dismay and surprise of the petitioner, wherein ECP has purportedly required the government to remove the petitioner from his position as CEO PEDO. It may also be worthwhile to submit that in case the malice is not addressed, the petitioner reserves his right to not only bring on record the entire episode but also approach the relevant forum to seek removal/redressal.

He said the petitioner has been appointed by the government on a statutory position after going through all the rigours and codal formalities and can only be removed by the government if the conditions of section 10 attract that too after affording him a meaningful personal hearing, clearly making the aforesaid impugned letter a colourable exercise, in absolute disregard of the law and actuated with intent mala se.

The petition further said that the commission can only ask the government to look into the allegations so levelled in the “Impugned Letter” who are not even authorized to take any action as the caretaker setup is installed with a very limited mandate, therefore, they can only make transfer/postings in exceptional cases with the approval of ECP but they cannot remove somebody from a position that too on a baseless and unexplained allegation.

That it is also important to place on record that after the installation of the caretaker, the setup has PEDO neither initiated any project within Malakand Area nor employed anyone. It is utterly unfathomable how an engineering and power generation entity can have any political influence or the petitioner as its Chief Executive could show any political affiliation to one or the other political party.