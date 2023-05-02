Two-day UN conference on Afghan crisis starts in Doha

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan at an undisclosed place in Doha, under the auspices of the United Nations, kicked off on Monday, where 25 countries are trying to find new ways to engage with the Taliban Interim Government on women’s and girl’s rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

Envoys from the United States, China and Russia -- as well as major European aid donors and key neighbours such as Pakistan -- are among representatives from about 25 countries and groups called for two days of talks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Pakistan is being represented by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, who according to the Foreign Office, will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of other participating major international and regional countries to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with a view towards constructive engagement. “The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will present Pakistan’s perspective vis-à-vis Afghanistan and work on building a consensus regarding the way forward with international and regional partners”, said the Foreign Office. Pakistan’s last Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan resigned some time back, and the Foreign Office appears in no hurry to replace him.

On Thursday the UN Security Council condemned Afghanistan’s decision to ban women from working with the United Nations. Pakistan which is also attending the Doha meeting together with Russia, China and the United States, says that it will continue to support all efforts to advance the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan. The two-day meeting is being chaired by the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. “The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto Afghan authorities,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the media ahead of the meeting. The UN has also tried to rest fears and stressed that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration. No country has established formal ties with the Afghan administration and UN membership can only be decided by the UN General Assembly. The United Nations and Washington have insisted that recognition is not on the agenda. Rights groups´ fears have been fuelled by remarks made last month by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who said the Doha meeting could find “baby steps” that lead to a “principled recognition” of the Taliban government. The UN’s insistence on not inviting the Afghan Interim Government to the Doha meeting drew an angry response from Kabul. “Several things are crucial in the meetings concerning Afghanistan. One is that Afghanistan’s representative should be there so that we project our own stance. The nations’ position should be constructive and cooperative with Afghanistan,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Interim Government.

Diplomats and observers say, however, that the Doha meeting highlights the quandary faced by the international community in handling Afghanistan, which the UN considers its biggest humanitarian crisis with millions depending on food aid. The “participants will also be focusing on ways and means to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis inside Afghanistan, and most important “finding a political solution to the present crisis “, said the UN. The gathering in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday is intended to focus on reinvigorating “the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan,” Stephane Dujarric has said. “The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is to give an update on a review of the world body’s critical relief operation in Afghanistan, ordered in April after the officials of the current government in Afghanistan stopped Afghan women working with UN agencies, diplomatic sources told France 24. The UN has said it faces an “appalling choice” over whether to maintain its huge operation in the country of 38 million. The review is scheduled to be completed on Friday.

Women in Afghanistan seen on the streets seeking their rights criticised the meeting saying, “Once again, in an all-male meeting, they are going to discuss and decide on the fate of Afghan women and the challenges facing Afghan women,” said Maryam Maruf Arwin, a women’s rights activist.