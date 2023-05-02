Visitors urged to follow directives for safety

Islamabad:A camera trap footage has shown presence of a young leopard at Trail V during sunset, giving alert to the visitors to avoid trekking on trails specifically at dawn and dusk.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has downplayed any kind of concerns and termed it a routine affair because leopards become active during dawn and dusk. It has also issued directives time and again in the past about avoid visiting walking trails at early morning and evening time.

It has clarified that if the visitors follow their directives then they would find walking trails safe and there would be no chance of human-leopard conflict. It is pertinent to mention here that there is now a recognized habitat of leopard families after development of a Leopard Preservation Zone in the protected Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP). But there is no specific buffer zone between this zone and other forest areas due to which the leopards sometimes come out of it in search of food.

The IWMB has also introduced guided tours to the Leopard Preservation Zone. These tours along the scenic route mainly focus on educating the visitors about the habits of leopards that are considered shy animals and usually avoid coming to contacts with humans. The entire 17,000 hectares of the national park has been divided into 20 zones and 20 camera traps have been placed in it.

Earlier, the leopards used to descend from upper peaks in winters and leave Margallas in the summers but now they have become permanent residents of the national park after restoration of their natural habitats especially after series of lockdowns due to corona virus pandemic.

The wildlife experts have also maintained that there is no need to worry about presence of a leopard at walking trail because if the visitors follow the directives then their safety would not be compromised.